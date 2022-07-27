Illinois announces record-breaking tax revenue from adult-use cannabis

CHICAGO -- Governor Pritzker has announced that the Illinois has seen a 50% increase in total tax reported from the adult usage of cannabis, from $297.7 million in 2021 to $445.3 million in 2022.
Sales also rose 50%, increasing from $1 billion to $1.5 billion.
"Illinois has done more to put justice and equity at the forefront of this industry than any other state in the nation and has worked to ensure that communities hurt by the war on drugs have had the opportunity to participate," said Governor JB Pritzker.
"The $1.5 billion in sales of adult-use cannabis in Illinois translates into significant tax revenue with a portion of every dollar spent being reinvested in communities that have suffered for decades.”
Under the Illinois' adult-use cannabis law, 25% of tax revenue from cannabis sales must help communities that experience high rates of violence or have been disproportionately impacted by drug criminalization.
“These much-needed resources for communities impacted by the drug war are the exact reason why policy makers who understand the pain and trauma being experienced by community is vital,” said State Representative Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Chicago).
“This isn’t just happening. These directed resources were the result of intentional policy decisions to begin repairing harm. But this is just the beginning. I am eager to see newly licensed Black businesses get a slice of the pie.”
Currently, Illinois has distributed $113.5 million in grants using money from taxes on adult-use cannabis sales.
The grants help to support and invest in underserved communities through the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority's "Restore, Reinvest, and Renew (R3)" program.
The R3 program was made to help communities with problems like gun violence, child poverty, and unemployment.
"The cannabis industry continues to have a positive impact in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR) Director David Harris.
“It has created hundreds of jobs at cultivation centers and dispensaries throughout the state, and tax revenue generated continues to flow to local governments, help with drug programs and treatments, and is also being reinvested back into the communities that need it the most.”