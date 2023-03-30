Illinois announces $200 million investment in statewide freight projects

DECATUR — An investment of $200 million has been announced Thursday by the Illinois Department of Transportation to fund 22 projects improving the movement of freight throughout the state, creating jobs, and enhancing safety.
The announcement was made in Decatur, where a $10 million award to the city is the last piece of funding needed to separate train tracks from regular vehicle traffic, eliminating a bottleneck next to the Midwest Inland Port.
The federal funding is planned to carry out the goals of the Illinois State Freight Plan.
Chosen project proposals were ranked based on the plan's goals: increasing safety, improving reliability, and boosting community-level commerce.
“For the last four years, we’ve invested billions of dollars in communities across Illinois to restore and renew all modes of transportation throughout our state: roads, bridges, airports, and transit, as well as pedestrian and bike routes. And today, I’m proud to announce yet another leap forward — nearly $200 million for the freight routes that have defined Illinois for generations,” said Governor JB Pritzker.
“These funds will be used for 22 port, rail, and highway projects in Illinois to address bottlenecks, increase mobility, and improve the supply chain up and down the state.”
Every year, 1.6 billion tons of freight valued at $2.5 trillion flows in and out of Illinois, making the state of of the top three states for freight activity.
“Freight drives the Illinois economy in our role as the transportation hub of North America,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman.
“Under Gov. Pritzker, IDOT is committed to improving freight movement locally, ultimately making Illinois more competitive in the global marketplace.”
Click here for a complete list of projects and awards.