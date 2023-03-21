Illinois 84 construction outside Hanover starts March 22

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, construction on Illinois 84 in Jo Daviess County will start on Wednesday, March 22.
The work zone is 3 miles south of Hanover.
Work includes culvert water tunnel removal and replacement.
Traffic will be taken down to one lane using temporary traffic signals.
The $1.2 million project is expected to be finished by the end of July.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow time for trips through the area.
Drivers are urged to pay close attention to work zones, consider alternate routes, and obey posted signs.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.