Illinois 78 from Whiteside-Carroll County line to US 30 in Morrison reopened to traffic

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that Illinois 78 from the Whiteside-Carroll County line to US 30 in Morrison is reopen to traffic, as of July 1.
Remaining work on Illinois 78 consists of resurfacing.
To accomplish the rest of the project, there will be daily lane closures controlled by flaggers for the remainder of the project.
The roadwork is expected to be done by the end of September.
The work zone from Whiteside-Carroll County line to U.S. 30 north of Morrison began May 30.
Work has already replaced numerous culverts along Illinois 78 and resurfaced the road.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.