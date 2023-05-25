 Skip to main content
Illinois 78 along Whiteside, Carroll county line closes May 20 for construction

  • Updated
road construction

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on Illinois 78.

The work zone is from Whiteside-Carroll County line to U.S. 30 north of Morrison will begin May 30.

The entire project will require a 30-day road closure.

Work will replace numerous culverts along Illinois 78 and resurface the road.

The road will be closed starting May 30 with access only open to local traffic.

A marked detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 30, Illinois 84 and Argo Fay Road.

The $7.3 million project is expected to be completed by the end of September.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.

