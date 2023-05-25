Illinois 78 along Whiteside, Carroll county line closes May 20 for construction

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on Illinois 78.
The work zone is from Whiteside-Carroll County line to U.S. 30 north of Morrison will begin May 30.
The entire project will require a 30-day road closure.
Work will replace numerous culverts along Illinois 78 and resurface the road.
The road will be closed starting May 30 with access only open to local traffic.
A marked detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 30, Illinois 84 and Argo Fay Road.
The $7.3 million project is expected to be completed by the end of September.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.