Illinois 73 bridge work south of Winslow starts May 30

STEPHENSON COUNTY, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that construction on the bridge carrying Illinois 73 over Cedar Creek in Stephenson County will start May 30.
The work zone is located south of Winslow.
Work includes:
- Deck patching
- Expansion joint replacement
- Concrete overlay installation
- Structure repairs
One lane of traffic with a barrier wall and signals will be used during the project, which is expected to finish in September.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area.