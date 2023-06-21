Illinois 39 & IL Route 38 Interchange Project

ROCHELLE -- If you take Illinois 39 or Illinois Route 38, pretty soon the bridge will be transformed into a diamond shape, otherwise known as, diverging diamond part of the IL 39 over IL 38 Interchange Project!
City of Rochelle Engineer, Sam Tesreau, says these changes beginning at Dement Road going east extending to I-39.
"The diverging diamond interchange will include new pedestrian routes and a complete rebuild of the bridge deck itself."
Since the bridge was first built in the 1980s', the interchange has seen major accidents, increased traffic, more semi-trucks and more crashes.
Now, with a new diamond design the city hopes to reduce serious crashes and also promote economic development.
"This will ease the access to communities, through the safety aspect and the connectivity - which will definitely make it easier for people to get in and out of Rochelle."
The design according to IDOT will be confusing for some at first but will help traffic run smoother.
"So, what is going to happen is drivers will actually flip flop to the other side of the road and criss -cross," said Micheal Keuhn, Studies and Plans Engineer/Geometrics Engineer, District 2 for IDOT.
"Now, if you are going up one of the ramps like saying you're heading east bound and you want go northbound I-39 you don't have to cross traffic going west opposing you where you might crash," Keuhn added.
Right now, the project is on Phase 1 - Preliminary Engineering & Environmental Studies and set to begin Phase 2 this summer.
The city says there are no alternative routes during construction but will update the public when more information becomes available.