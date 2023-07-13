Illinois 251 at rail crossing in Loves Park will be closed starting July 17

LOVES PARK, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that Illinois 251 (also known as North Second Street) in Loves Park will be closed at the Union Pacific Railroad crossing starting July 17.

The crossing is located just north of Forest Hills Road and will be closed through Saturday, July 22.

The closure will enable the railroad to remove and replace their at-grade crossing and will carry out other maintenance.

A detour will be posted.

Motorists can expect delays and should plan for alternate routes if possible.