Illinois 2 construction through Winnebago, Ogle counties to start July 10

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on Illinois 2 in Ogle and Winnebago counties will start on Monday, July 10.

The 10.6-mile work zone spans from Illinois 72 in Byron to Beltline Road in Rockford.

Work will consist of patching the road and will require separate road closures with a marked detour. 

Traffic between Byron and Rockford should follow the detour using Illinois 72, Kishwaukee Road and Beltline Road.

Illinois 2 will be accessible to local traffic.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be done by October 4.

Motorists should expect delays and should try to plan alternate routes. 

