...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has determined that an
air pollution action is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An air pollution action day is declared when weather conditions are
such that widespread ozone and or particulate levels are expected to
be at or above the unhealthy for sensitive groups category of the
air quality index.

Active children and adults especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Area residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

media contact...217 558 1536.

Illinois 2 construction in Ogle and Winnebago Counties to start July 10

IL-2 Road Construction map

DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that weather permitting, construction will start on Illinois 2 in Ogle and Winnebago Counties.

The project will commence on Monday, July 10.

The 10.6-mile work zone is from Illinois 72 in Byron to Beltline Road in Rockford.

The project consists of patching the road and will require isolated complete road closures with a marked detour. 

Traffic between Byron and Rockford should follow the detour using Illinois 72, Kishwaukee Road, and Beltline Road.

Illinois 2 will be accessible to local traffic.

The $1.4 million project is expected to be done by October 4.

Drivers are encouraged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, not use mobile devices in the area, and be alert for workers and equipment. 

