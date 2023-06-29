Illinois 2 construction in Ogle and Winnebago Counties to start July 10

DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that weather permitting, construction will start on Illinois 2 in Ogle and Winnebago Counties.
The project will commence on Monday, July 10.
The 10.6-mile work zone is from Illinois 72 in Byron to Beltline Road in Rockford.
The project consists of patching the road and will require isolated complete road closures with a marked detour.
Traffic between Byron and Rockford should follow the detour using Illinois 72, Kishwaukee Road, and Beltline Road.
Illinois 2 will be accessible to local traffic.
The $1.4 million project is expected to be done by October 4.
Drivers are encouraged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in work zones, obey posted speed limits, not use mobile devices in the area, and be alert for workers and equipment.