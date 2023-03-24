IL House Passes Bill allowing all-gender bathrooms

SPRINGHILL --- The Illinois House recently passed a bill on March 23rd that would allow businesses, universities and other building owners to have all gender bathrooms, if they choose.
It passed on a 60 to 40 vote, making it possible. This passed bill would be an addition to the law that already allows single occupancy bathrooms.
Program Director, Eden Brown, of the Liam Foundation says this is a win for members of the L-G-B-T-Q community.
"If this bill does get passed it would definitely be a step in the right direction of making sure people are safe in bathrooms especially for trans people," Brown said.
"But it also is really great for pretty much anybody."
On the other hand, State Representative John Cabello of District 19, who voted against the bill, expressed his main concern is the safety of children.
"It's a public safety issue, I have investigated child sex crimes for a very long time and having this is not the right way to go, so yes, I voted against it."
He argues that with this bill in place, should it pass in Senate will breed more cases of sexual assault in children.
"It is absolutely positively horrible for these children, and I sure hope that nothing happens to them," he said.
"But if it does, I sure hope those parents hold the general assembly personally accountable for putting their children in harm's way because that is exactly what this general assembly, the Democratics that voted yes have done."
The bill is set to go to senate next Friday, March 30th.