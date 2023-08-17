IL-2 detour between IL-72 and Beltline Road to end Friday

DIXON, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that the detour route for Illinois 2 between Illinois 72 in Byron and Beltline Road in Rockford will end Friday, August 18.

Construction projects will continue to patch the road.

Motorists can expect daily staggered lane closures during the week signaled by flaggers.

Access to homes and businesses along Illinois 2 will be open during the $1.4 million project, which is expected to finish by October 31.

Motorists can expect delays and should consider the use of alternate routes.

View area construction details on IDOT's traveler information map below: