IHSA releases high school football schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IHSA released the high school football schedule on Monday, here's a look at some of the notable games from around the area.
Forreston at Dakota: September 1st
Belvidere North at Boylan: September 8th
Hononegah at Boylan: September 29th
Lena-Winslow at Du-Pec: September 29th
Genoa-Kingston at Stillman Valley: October 6th
The final week of the regular season, October 20th, has three huge rivalry games. In the NIC-10, Belvidere North will host Guilford. The Blue Thunder look to bounce back from a 14-7 loss late last year. In the NUIC, Lena-Winslow will head to Forreston. In the Big Northern, Byron will head to Stillman Valley in a great match-up to close out the regular season.