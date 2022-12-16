IDPH Reports 86 Illinois Counties are at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- With the holiday season underway and COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continuing to rise across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging Illinoisans to take action to protect themselves.
According to the CDC, 86 counties in Illinois rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 74 a week ago. Of those, the CDC reported 43 Illinois counties at a High Community Level for COVID-19, up from 29 a week ago; while 43 counties are at Medium Level, compared to 45 last week.
IDPH is reporting 23,334 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 9, and 82 deaths.
Free or low cost COVID-19 testing locations are also available throughout the state and can be found on the IDPH website.