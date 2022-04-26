 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

IDPH issues warning about 3 suspected cases of Hepatitis reported in Illinois kids

  • 0
Health medical generic.jpg

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- An urgent health warning after 3 cases of hepatitis were found in Illinois children.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has learned of three suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children under ten years of age, potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus.

Two of the cases are in suburban Chicago and one is in Western Illinois. One case resulted in a liver transplant.

The health warning comes after nine cases were identified in healthy children in Alabama which prompted a warning from the CDC.

An infectious disease specialist at UW Health said this is something health experts have been watching very closely.

"We've known for a long time that adenovirus can cause hepatitis liver infections and this is one that physicians have been testing for and its recommended that if a patient does develop hepatitis they should be tested for," UW Health Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Greg Demuri said.

State health leaders are working to learn of other suspected cases and is asking health care providers to report it.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you