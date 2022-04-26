IDPH issues warning about 3 suspected cases of Hepatitis reported in Illinois kids

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- An urgent health warning after 3 cases of hepatitis were found in Illinois children.
The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has learned of three suspected cases of severe hepatitis in children under ten years of age, potentially linked to a strain of adenovirus.
Two of the cases are in suburban Chicago and one is in Western Illinois. One case resulted in a liver transplant.
The health warning comes after nine cases were identified in healthy children in Alabama which prompted a warning from the CDC.
An infectious disease specialist at UW Health said this is something health experts have been watching very closely.
"We've known for a long time that adenovirus can cause hepatitis liver infections and this is one that physicians have been testing for and its recommended that if a patient does develop hepatitis they should be tested for," UW Health Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Greg Demuri said.
State health leaders are working to learn of other suspected cases and is asking health care providers to report it.