IDOT's busiest mowing period ends August 15, protects pollinators

The Illinois Department of Transportation has announced that the roadside mowing period is underway, requiring drivers to slow down, avoid all distractions and proceed with caution when encountering equipment and personnel.

The heaviest mowing operations will continue until August 15.

“Keeping our roadsides maintained during the summer and protecting the environment are both vitally important,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “As we enter our peak mowing season, please remember to reduce your speed, drop the devices and drive extra carefully if you encounter workers. At the end of the day, we want everyone to get home safely.”

During the summer, IDOT workers carry out two types of mowing:

Safety Mowing: Happens directly next to the road as needed. Maintenance Mowing: Lasts for about 6 weeks and started July 1. The areas mowed are next to culverts, ditches, traffic control devices, and other structures. This type of mowing tries to protect as much habitat and nectar resources as possible.

Maintenance mowing uses the following Mowing Guidelines:

The mowing schedule assists in minimizing the impact on the traveling public and encourages pollinator activity.

This activity helps in the reproduction of flowers, fruits, and vegetables that are essential to Illinois' ecosystem and the economy.

Reducing the amount of land maintained and growing pollinator habitat also protects the endangered rusty patched bumble bee and the monarch butterfly, the official state insect of Illinois.

To read more about the Illinois Monarch Project, you can visit their website.