IDOT to open some road work zones for Labor Day holiday travel

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation says many areas shut down by road construction throughout the state will be reopened for traffic just for the Labor Day weekend.

IDOT announced Thursday that non-emergency road closures in Illinois will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday (9/1) until 11:59 p.m. on Monday (9/4).

Some lane restrictions or road closures will remain in effect over the holiday weekend, however, including the following local closures/restrictions:

Lee County

U.S. 30 over the Union Pacific Railroad east of Rock Falls Lane closures continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals



Ogle County

U.S. 52 over Elkhorn Creek near Brookville Closed, detour posted



Stephenson County

U.S. 20 over Illinois Rt. 75 just east of Freeport Lane reductions continue



Winnebago County

Drivers going through the above areas should expect delays and allow extra time to get through their destination. IDOT advises drivers to pay attention to changed road conditions and new signs in work zones.