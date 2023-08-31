 Skip to main content
IDOT to open some road work zones for Labor Day holiday travel

Non-emergency road closures in Illinois will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday (9/1) until 11:59 p.m. on Monday (9/4).

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Illinois Department of Transportation says many areas shut down by road construction throughout the state will be reopened for traffic just for the Labor Day weekend.

IDOT announced Thursday that non-emergency road closures in Illinois will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday (9/1) until 11:59 p.m. on Monday (9/4).

Some lane restrictions or road closures will remain in effect over the holiday weekend, however, including the following local closures/restrictions:

Lee County

Ogle County

Stephenson County

Winnebago County

Drivers going through the above areas should expect delays and allow extra time to get through their destination. IDOT advises drivers to pay attention to changed road conditions and new signs in work zones.

