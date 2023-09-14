IDOT hosting informational meetings for future rail line communities

BELVIDERE, Ill. — A new passenger rail is coming to the Stateline traveling from Downtown Chicago to Downtown Rockford. The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting informational meetings throughout September for the new communities receiving the train line that Metra will run.

IDOT hosted the first meeting in Belvidere Thursday night in an open-house style meeting to allow residents and surrounding community members to ask questions and view the future rail line. There were multiple exhibit boards on hand to see what it will look like.

"We want to make sure that the public understands the project and what its goals are, and want to make sure we answer questions and engage with the public," said Scott Speegle the Passenger Rail and Transit Communications Manager for IDOT. "We're also engaging with local officials and other community members in all the cities that are part of this project."

Project team members were also on hand to answer any questions one-on-one, and to receive feedback from the community.

All the remaining meetings will have the same presentation and information on hand.

HUNTLEY

Thursday, September 21st

4:00pm - 7:00pm

Huntley Park District

12015 Mill St. Huntley, IL 60142

ROCKFORD

Tuesday, September 26th

4:00pm - 7:00pm

Veterans Memorial Hall

211 N Main St. Rockford, IL 61101

ELGIN

Thursday, September 28th

4:00pm - 7:00pm

The Centre of Elgin 100 Symphony Way. Elgin, IL 60120

To submit a public comment or find more information visit Chicago to Rockford Rail's website.