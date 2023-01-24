IDOT and local snow removal services gearing up for Wednesday's snowfall

ROCKFORD (WREX) - With snow on the way, several snow removal agencies both locally and across the state are getting ready to go.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has more than 426,000 tons of salt statewide.
They've only used about 121,000 tons so far this winter, which is much less than usual.
They still have plenty of salt to use through the rest of the season.
Public Information Officer, Paul Wappel with IDOT reminds drivers to be patient and don’t crowd the plows.
“The road in front of the plow is not going to be better than the road behind the plow. These are big pieces of equipment and it's hard for operators to see somebody passing them if that's the case, we don't want any incidents, accidents, or want anyone to get hurt or killed,” he says.
A &A LawnCare also takes care of snow removal for commercial properties including schools.
Tuesday the company spent the day getting their trucks and pre-salt treatments ready anticipating the snowfall.
The owner, Justin Lopez is hoping to see more snow as he says it helps put food on the table.
“It provides for our families and then we have employees and it brings something in for them as well for their household or whatever their life is,” he explains.
Lopez says in their 13 years in business this is one of the driest winters as far as snowfall he has seen.
