IDHS opens hotline for parents amid nationwide baby formula shortage

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Illinois leaders are taking a series of important steps to help families get the safe formula they need in response to the current, nationwide infant formula shortage.
In coordination with the USDA Food & Nutrition Service, Illinois retailers are being encouraged to set aside formula for low-income families enrolled in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) program.
The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) has also trained caseworkers to assist families with formula questions IDHS Help Line at 1-800-843-6154. The Help Line is designed for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and WIC customers primarily but is open to all residents of Illinois.
State public health officials are urging families to purchase a modest supply of formula during the shortage, which is expected to ease in the coming weeks.
As of March 2022, there were 43,568 infants active on the WIC program.
Since February, the IDHS WIC unit has been troubleshooting related customer concerns, but with today’s statewide hotline expansion, IDHS hopes to support many more families to obtain the formula they need.