Ida Public Library anticipates protests following Rockton controversy

BELVIDERE — Following last night's protests over the Drag Queen Story Hour at the Talcott Free Library in Rockton, the Ida Public Library in Belvidere is set to host the Rainbow Party and Parade Wednesday.
However, Tuesday night there is a board meeting where the library is anticipating potential protestors similar to what we saw Monday night.
Following the reaction last night, 13 WREX was able to speak with the drag queen set to appear at the Drag Queen Story Hour, Krystal Ball, who provided their reaction to the scene.
"I was definitely very emotional about seeing all that, ya know? I'm just trying to do what I feel is right," Ball said. "I mean it made me emotional on both sides, seeing all those people protesting. I understand they have one way to think and you can't force someone to feel a certain way about something but seeing all the love and the people showing up for the community and for all these... not even just teenagers but younger, older, all sorts of people."
13 WREX also heard from a Rockton parent on how they think the event is no more than a fun community activity.
"I would feel fine taking them to it. They're fun if you've ever been to one, kind of entertaining. I think that's all it's meant to be, just a fun event," said Tracy Taylor.
Ahead of Wednesday's Rainbow Party and Parade, the Ida Public Library received information from community members threatening to disrupt their event.
"We have received many phone calls this and last week protesting the event. We've been accused of grooming teens, of grooming children. I've had scripture quoted to me, endless scripture quoted over the phone. We had one phone call this week that was so threatening, so much swearing and yelling that I had to file a police report," said Mindy Long, the Director of the Ida Public Library.
The board meeting will take place at 7:00 pm Tuesday night.