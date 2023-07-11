 Skip to main content
IceHogs sign defenseman Josh Maniscalco, announce home opener

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs announced that they've signed defenseman Josh Maniscalco on Tuesday. The 24 year old is signed a one-year AHL contract. Maniscalco was playing in the ECHL last season, making it to the All-Star game as a member of the Wheeling Nailers. He scored 28 points with them over 31 games.

The IceHogs also announced their home opener for the 2023-2024 season. They'll play their first game at BMO on Saturday, October 21st with a 7PM puck drop. They'll play the rival Chicago Wolves in the contest. Rockford will release the rest of their schedule on Wednesday. 

