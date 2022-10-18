IceHogs prepare for home opener

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After splitting a pair of games in Manitoba to start the season, the Rockford IceHogs open the home portion of their schedule this Saturday. The IceHogs' arena is getting a facelift for the new season, with final preparations still finishing up this week.
"It's a little chaotic but we're getting through it," IceHogs forward David Gust said. "It's alright."
The old videoboard sits off to the side of the ice. The new videoboard has not yet arrived, but the framework is in place for it above center ice.
"I think everybody is excited," IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen said. "I looked up at that scoreboard. It's scary how big it is. I didn't want to skate under it. I wanted to skate around it. We're excited. We're really excited. I think there's going to be some people in the stands as well. The guys are really pumped."
The IceHogs will throw a block party outside of the arena Saturday before the game, as the team tries to build excitement for what's to come.
"There's a lot of buzz," IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell said. "We've put together a team that can make a serious run and a serious push late into the season. We're excited for that. The fans, the last couple of years we've kind of given them a tease. We're excited to make that push."
The players are ready to see the finished product this weekend.
"It'll be cool," Gust said. "A lot of work is being done around here. Hopefully by Saturday everything's put together and it will be fun."
The fans are ready for a fresh experience at the BMO, while cheering on the IceHogs in downtown Rockford.