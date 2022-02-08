IceHogs debut new center ice VIP suite in partnership with Hard Rock Casino

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- IceHogs fans can enjoy a game from a new view.
The Rockford Icehogs and Hard Rock Casino unveiled their multi-year partnership, along with a debut of the new center ice VIP suite. The new suite is called 'The Stage'.
Fans will be able to see teams play right in the center line.
The 56 seat club will include private access to food and bar.
This comes as the IceHogs and Hard Rock Casino announce their 5 year partnership looking to enhance the fan experience.
"And we're just getting started and really we're super excited about the space the stage as Gino is calling it now since really the first front facing renovation project that fans get to see they get to touch they get to experience and its the first of many we're excited to open it up," Rockford IceHogs, Ryan Snider said.
The BMO Harris Bank Center will host the Hard Rock Casino Rockford night this Friday at 7p.m.