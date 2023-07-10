IceHogs and Blackhawks unveil inflatable street hockey rink

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The IceHogs and Blackhawks awarded $34,000 to the Rockford Park District in support of their "Junior StreetHogs" program. The program features an inflatable street hockey rink that'll be brought around the area.
The purpose of the program is to eliminate barriers that prevent kids from learning to play hockey.
"This is what outreach is," the Park District's General Manager of Youth Sports Lamont Jones said. "It allows out kids to be introduced to sports that they wouldn't ever play. A lot of these kids haven't picked up a hockey stick. But as soon as we allowed them inside the rink, they did what they do best, which is play. Our job is to introduce kids to sports. Hopefully, one of these kids will go from being a street hockey player to a member of the Blackhawks."
The first public event where kids can use the new rink will be at Friday Night Flix on Friday, August 4th.