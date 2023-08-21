IceHogs Add Forward Bryce Kindopp

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Bryce Kindopp to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season.

Kindopp, 24, spent the last three seasons in the Anaheim Ducks' organization and posted nine points (6G, 3A) in 65 games for the AHL's San Diego Gulls in 2022-23. The 6-foot-1, 191-pound winger produced 29 points (12G, 17A) in 67 games with San Diego during the 2021-22 season while also earning himself a call-up to play one NHL game with Anaheim. During his rookie season in 2020-21, Kindopp tabbed 20 points (10G, 10A) in 39 AHL contests with the Gulls and four points (2G, 2A) in 14 games with the ECHL's Tulsa Oilers.

Prior to turning pro, the Lloydminster, Alberta native was a WHL (West) Second All-Star Team selection with the Everett Silvertips in 2019-20 after he bagged 40 goals and 74 total points in 63 contests. His 40 tallies ranked fourth in the league.