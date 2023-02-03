Ice jams danger to decrease over the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — This week Rockford experienced an ice jam between Bauer Parkway and Latham Road on the Rock River.
Ice jams are formed when big chunks of ice link together. This can create a natural dam and force the water levels to rise quickly, causing danger to those close to the river.
Loves Park Mayor, Greg Jury, says the city is prepared should an ice jam cause danger to its residents.
"We have a plan in-place. We obviously work with people like the Red Cross that will help out the residents and that kind of thing," Jury said.
Steve Lucas is a life-long resident of Machesney Park and also works on the Rock River. He shared just how fast conditions can become dangerous when ice jams occur.
"Because an ice jam is basically like a portable dam the ice will jam and stop the water flow and then upstream of that jam can rise seven feet rather quickly," Lucas said.
Chris Whiteford, another long-term resident of the area. shares one of his favorite reasons for living along the Rock River.
"Here, being on the bend you do have that nice view being right across from Algonquin Park there is a lot of wildlife," Whiteford said.
As we get into the weekend, the ice jams should not be as much of a concern as the temperatures rise.