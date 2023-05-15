Ice cream truck 'Grampa's Sweet Treats' returns after owner's health improves

BYRON (WREX) — Randy Moore has run 'Grampa's Sweet Treats' for over six years. Last summer, instead of doing what he loves and selling ice cream to the neighborhood children, he was battling multiple health concerns, including COVID, a heart attack, and kidney failures.
"When I drive around, and I see the children and the adults come up and say they're all very, very happy," Moore said.
"Being said that I have the soft serve. The adults are just as happy as the children and they just loved having me come around and it makes me feel very, very proud."
With thousands of supporters across the Stateline, he is eager to start back up. With a state of the art 'Mr. Softee' 1958 ice cream truck. Completely rebuilding it, and serving more than just ice cream bars, but soft serve as well.
"I started about six years ago, I just kind of had a dream of selling ice cream and helping out the neighborhood," Moore said.
"I completely restored this truck that I had brought her back from West Virginia. It was basically a shell and it completely stripped it started from scratch."
In the truck, a five head shake machine, a soft serve machine, hut fudge, cones, and a condiment station.
Moore plans on making his rounds all summer and is available for events by calling (815) 509-4965.