'I just want to play with my team;' local athletes hope a COVID-19 sports shutdown isn't in the future

WINNEBAGO AND OGLE COUNTIES (WREX) — The future of sports during the pandemic remains uncertain across the state. That's after the CDC doubled down on its recommendation to cancel close-contact sports in areas with high transmission and when all players are not fully vaccinated. Local athletes say cancelling sports would be a detriment to their school experience.
For two local school districts, academics and sports go hand-in-hand. Both Forestville Valley School District and Durand School District agree that it was difficult for athletes when the sports world shut down in 2020. They hope to avoid another shut down in 2022.
"I just want to play. I don't care what it has to mean. If we have to wear masks, two masks, I don't care. I just want to play with my team," explained Forreston High School senior Tommy Appel.
"We hope to weather the storm. We get through the mandates, and the masks, and the cleaning and all of that. Then hopefully, within a certain amount of months, we can ease restrictions up even more and then get some amount of normalcy," said optimistically Durand High School Athletic Director Peter Robertson.
Appel and Nathan Folk, sophomore at Durand High School, both agree that sports are vital to their school experience. Their leaders couldn't agree more.
"Giving our kids a solid foundation and a kick-start into life; that's all what it is about. However, school is much more than that. It's activities with sports or chorus or fine arts," said Robertson.
"Some positive characteristics like: hard work and doing what is best for the team, working hard for someone else, working hard for the better good of a group," said Forreston High School Activities Director Kyle Zick.
The athletic directors say it would be tough to watch the hard work students put in all year to make it to the end of conference or compete for a state title be washed away.
"I feel the work I have put in, I wouldn't be able to show to people and compete with people," said Folk.
Folk says many students might fall to the wayside without sports.
"Playing sports, and being active and staying healthy keeps kids out of trouble," said Folk.
Administrators hope when athletes leave high school they'll take memories with them.
"When I get to see them years down the road, and we all get to smile and laugh and tell the great stories of all the times that they had on the court," said Zick.
Athletes and administrators say they will continue to put one foot in front of the other until told otherwise. They will play with heart in the present while the future remains a question mark.
"You can't worry about what tomorrow brings. I'm just going to be happy that today is here," Zick said when talking about what advice and reminders he gives to his athletes.
WREX contacted the Regional Superintendent for Winnebago and Boone County Scott Bloomquist who provided the following statement:
“The CDC's recommendation to cancel close-contact high school sports will no doubt be met with mixed emotions and feelings from students, parents, and communities. As our schools have done throughout the pandemic, they will consult with the health department and follow guidance from the IDPH or the ISBE related to sports.
This is a challenging time for our schools, and I believe they will continue to do everything they can to keep our schools open for in-person learning and provide opportunities for students to participate in extra- curricular activities the safest way possible.”
--Scott Bloomquist, Regional Superintendent