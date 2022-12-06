I-39 Truck explosion takes nearby resident by surprise.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Interstate 39 Vehicle crash leaves driver injured and nearby residence in shock.
Around nine o'clock in the morning, multiple fire agencies from in state line area responded to reports of a tractor-trailer crash and fire on Interstate 39 on the ramp of the US 20 junction.
The driver was injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
Nearby residents, like Shannon Johnson, say this was a total surprise.
"So, I was just about to take my dogs out and I heard a big sound. It sounded like an explosion. I thought it was maybe a plane crash since we live so close to the airport but, as I was going to work, I saw the fire officers wouldn't let anybody through. I knew it was something serious, "said Johnson.
Cherry Valley Fire Chief Joe Corl says the truck contained propane, and the best thing firefighters could do from keeping it from exploding further was to let it burn slowly.
"This is going to be a long process with traffic and making sure we have to get the vehicle to try and figure out what the cause is what caused the accident so there's a lot we have to do here, "said Corl.
The highway and nearby roads were blocked off for about three hours.
The truck has been removed and all lanes are back open at this time.
The condition and identity of the driver in the crash are unknown at this time.