Husband Recounts Losing Wife To Weekend Gun Violence

ROCKFORD (WREX) - A Sunday drive-by shooting on the 700 Block of 7th Street left a 32 year old mother, Trulisa Kyle, dead.
13 WREX sat down with the other victim in that shooting, Trulisa's husband, Lee Kyles.
The last time Lee saw his wife was when she lost control of the car shortly after being shot.
Lee did not see when his wife was shot, he was unaware when or how she had even been hit, only realizing it after she said it.
"She said I'm hit and she said I'm dying. The car almost stopped so I jumped in her lap and I tried to make the car stop so I got on her lap and hit the brakes and I turned to the grass. I got out. I had jumped out the passenger side. I started running. I saw a car pull up behind afterwards and I as I'm running he just let out 9, 10 shots and I felt my shoulder go numb so I knew I was hit," said a heartbroken Lee Kyles.
Lee sprinted towards nearby homes for help, with his family's safety in mind, telling himself he had to get through this whole thing to make it home to his kids.
Lee approached homes that had their porch lights on, but only one person answered their door and they refused to help, trepidations of who Lee really was.
After police arrived on scene Lee returned with hopes his wife had a chance at life.
Lee Kyles pleaded with the officers on scene, "Please somebody go help her and I knew right there and then that she didn't make it because nobody was helping her."
Trulisa was a devoted mother of three and a loving partner of 19 years to Lee, they met when they were only 15.
"I want her to be remembered for the great person she was, great mother, great friend, everything, how giving she was, how loving she was, just the type of person she is," said a teary-eyed Lee.
For over 10 years Trulisa worked at the Swedish American Hospital as a technician on the maternity ward and just days before her death she graduated as a registered nurse.
Trulisa had launched her very own medical scrubs line and hoped to start a foundation named Brown Heart to address mental health in the black community.
In the end Lee hopes for one thing.
"I just want the people who did this to be held responsible. She didn't deserve this, neither did I because we don't do anything to nobody. Whoever it is, just have the courage, you know you messed up, face the consequences, that's it," explained Lee.
Lee Kyles tells 13 WREX that this was a case of mistaken identity, he believes his family was wrongly identified and pursued.