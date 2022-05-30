Hurricane Harbor Rockford opens for 2022 season

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Hurricane Harbor Rockford kicks off its 2022 season with new improvements and updates.
The water park will open on Monday (Memorial Day) at 11 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. It'll be closed throughout the week and open back up during the weekend.
Visitors can expect expanded dining options, seating and new additions to both kids' areas.
Six Flags also announced a new three-tiered Pass Program this year.
“With an emphasis on elevating the guest experience, introducing new names and designs to some of the park’s favorite attractions seemed like the right fit,” said Six Flags Great America and Hurricane Harbor Rockford Park President John Krajnak. “As Rockford’s staple summer destination, we’re focused on providing elevated guest services in a beautiful, modern and state-of-the-art environment.”