Huntley Middle School staff member arrested after sexually abusing child

DEKALB — A staff member at Huntley Middle School was arrested for sexual abuse of a minor after an inappropriate encounter was reported to the DeKalb Police Department.
On April 14, the DeKalb Police Department was told by the Huntley Middle School staff that an inappropriate encounter between a staff member and a minor had happened on school premises.
DeKalb Police Department personnel traveled to Huntley Middle School and interviewed numerous staff members and students.
Through an investigation, DeKalb Police Department Detectives identified the offender as Quinyatta L. Hutchinson.
Hutchinson had engaged in sexual conduct with a minor on school property.
On April 18, the DeKalb Police Department obtained a warrant for Hutchinson's arrest for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse ($500,000 bond.)
At 10:08 p.m. on April 18, Hutchinson's car and license plate were identified through the Automated License Plate Reader System as it entered the DeKalb city limits.
Hutchinson was arrested at his home and charged with two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.
