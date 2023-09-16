Hundreds participate in Rockford Walk To End Alzheimer’s to support cure research

ROCKFORD — Hundreds of families are fighting to find a cure for Alzheimer's, one step at the annual Rockford Walk To End Alzheimer's.

Beverly Owens lost her mother 22 years ago. Her mother struggled with the illness. She continues to walk as a way to honor her Mother’s memory.

"It gets pretty ugly sometimes. Even walking around here, talking to people, it's still a little bit rough. You still hurt and miss people. My mother was my best friend. I still miss that,” said Owens.

Bob Zeschke is walking to represent his wife, who has Alzheimer's. Zeschke says the disease took a toll not only on his wife but also on himself and his family.

"We've seen some doctors here. We had caregivers in-house for a while until I couldn't take care of her anymore. So she had to be in professional hands,” said Zeschke.

Owens agrees becoming a caregiver can become a taxing job but knows she's not alone.

Seeing all these people, you’re not by yourself. You’re not alone. There are so many entities out here that can contribute to you assisting them,” said Owens.

Around 400 people participated in this year's walk. Approximately 65 thousand dollars have been raised to fund research for a cure.

"This is an illness that we can win if we continue to come together if we continue to fight, if we continue to put our time towards fighting this Illness,” said Mayor Tom McNamara, City Of Rockford.

The Alzheimer's Association is still accepting donations at this time. Registration for next year's walk will begin on January 1st.