Hundreds participate in Rockford one million meal packing.

ROCKFORD (WREX) --Hundreds pledge to pack one million meals for children in need.
Hundreds gathered at UW Sports Factory to help end world hunger as part of this year's Rockford One Million Meal Packing event.
Volunteer Jen Lemke says she was happy to volunteer and also to teach her family the importance of service to others.
"As a family it's a great serving opportunity to show that we should be serving others and loving on others because even if they're because even if they're millions and millions of miles away in other parts of the world,” said Lemke
The organization responsible for the event, Kids Around the World, has set out to do that by not only supporting kids right here in Rockford but in other countries around the world. Kids around the world leader Brian Wahl says the work they are doing is vital to those children's survival.
"So, what we're going to be doing is just hopefully working with the Rockford Rescue Mission and some of the local food banks and offering these meals to them to be able to distribute however they see fit,” said Wahl.
Wahl continued to say,
"These meals that get packed are sometimes the only meals kids are getting on a daily basis and then the other group that are getting the meals are kids that we are directly ministering to in Ecuador through a program of our called generation hope and so kids get their meals each week they get taken home, mom prepares them and in Zambia in a school setting,” said Wahl.
As of yesterday, the group was able to pack 400,00 meals. They will be working until six o'clock Sunday night to try and meet their goal of packing one million meals.