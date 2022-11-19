Hundreds of turkeys and hams given to people in need for the holidays

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two local organizations gave away hundreds of turkeys and hams for those in need in the area Saturday.
Lifescape Community Services partnered with Meridian Care Plans to help people in Rockford prepare for their upcoming Thanksgiving dinners. Many of whom may not have been able to afford one on their own.
"We are giving the turkeys and hams away to people who are 60 and older or people with disabilities who may be on low income who may have some issues with trying to get out," said Heather Carr,
"The turkeys and hams hopefully will be an added part of their Thanksgiving meals or holiday meals...they may not have the ability to afford a nice thanksgiving meal that some of us can afford," Carr said.
100 turkeys and 100 hams were given away Saturday.
With an increased cost of living volunteers agree that meals can be hard to come by. Which is why their biggest reward is simply sharing a smile.
"The joy of giving is on my side but seeing the happiness and ability to know that they are going to be able to have a nice meal for the holidays and you can tell that everyone is very grateful for what's going on here, "said Peter Gustafson.
Lifescape brings services to older adults, families, and care givers across northwestern Illinois. The organization's Adult Day Program center is located at 1330 S. Alpine Rd.