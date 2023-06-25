Hundreds of Rockford kids participate in Fred VanVleet's 2023 basketball summer camp

ROCKFORD — Over 300 hundred kids participated in the 2023 Fred VanVleet summer camp at Auburn High School.
The basketball camp allows kids to train and grow their skills while having fun.
"I want to learn more to become the best basketball player,’ said camper, Asa Allen.
The camp was open to kids in the 5th through 12th grades. NBA Player and Rockford native Fred VanVleet wants to push these kids to be their best.
“They have to keep working. Everybody's journey is going to be different. Continue to put the work in and believe in yourself. You have to do the right things along the way,” said VanVleet.
Volunteer Cooper Kopp incoming freshman at Auburn High School, says the skills learned during the camp are valuable to any player.
"Basketball might not be their main sport, but they might just be getting into it. This camp is good for starting out and for more advanced players,” said Kopp.
The Fred VanVleet Family Foundation hopes to have even more kids in the camp next summer. VanVleet says he and his family are committed to serving the Rockford community.
"This is the city that made me who I am. This is who I am and who I've always been. That won't change no matter how far I go or how far I travel. I will come back home and make sure I got my feet down,” said VanVleet.