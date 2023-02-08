Hundreds of people claim their health declined a year after Chemtool explosion

ROCKTON — More than a year and a half after explosions rattled across Rockton, people are still picking up the pieces.
After a forklift operator hit a vat of grease at the Chemtool plant in Rockton, a fire spread and burned for several days causing hundreds to evacuate.
Ultimately, no workers or firefighters were hurt while putting out the Chemtool fire, but the people who live nearby say they're still struggling.
The Winnebago County Health Department put out a survey in the months after the accident asking people about their health. More recently, the health department put out a survey at the one-year mark asking people again for an update on their health and asking their thoughts on the response to the accident.
*The survey did not require people to cite medical data, so all numbers are self diagnosis*
Nearly 700 people responded to the survey and 400 of them said they had a new or worsening physical symptom. Of those, the most common were congestion, mucus, headaches, cough and eye irritation.
Additionally, 265 people said they had a new or worsening mental symptom the year after the accident. The three most common were fatigue, difficulty sleeping and anxiety.
Despite the amount of people saying they had new or worsening symptoms, only seven people said they were hospitalized and nearly 80% said they either self-treated or didn't need treatment.
After analyzing the data, Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says the data shows her several things, but most of all, wants her to help people better prepare to evacuate on a moment's notice.
"No one wants to contemplate that or think about it, they should be able to plan for it," Martell said. "Whether I have to evacuate because of exposure to a chemical or something is on fire, or it's a tornado and you're displaced out of your home and you need to go to a shelter, these are all important activities that we all really need to prepare each other for."
Martell says all the survey data should be available on the county's website in the coming days.