Hundreds of donations at Oregon coat drive for children in need

OREGON (WREX) — On October 29, Shepherded Premier Senior Living in Oregon held a coat donation drive at the Oregon Fire Protection District for children in need.
Hundreds of donations were received during the drive to help prepare children for cooler temperatures.
According to Shepherded Premier Senior Living Sales and Marketing Director Emily Hammer, the drive is accepting coats, gloves, hats, and any winter wear for kids.
"There are people that don't have the money for snow boots and coats... and my mom's actually a teacher and she told me [that] if people's kids don't have coats or hats and gloves, they can't go out for recess in the winter," said Hammer.
"We have over one hundred coats already. I know there's some boots over there... so we are doing really well and I'm really happy with how it's going so far."
Hammer says they number of donations and community support continues to grow.
All of the donations will be going to Nexus Program at the at regional Office of Education.
The regional office will then later make those coats and other items available for students in local schools.
If you didn't make it out to the coat drive today, you can still bring your donations to the Oregon Fire Protection District located at 100 West Washington Street.