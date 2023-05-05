Hundreds of community members attend mental health and education event

ROCKFORD — The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of Northern Illinois held a community education event Friday that saw hundreds attend to learn about mental health.
This was the second Building Bridges event hosted by NAMI. Over 20 different Stateline organizations that help with mental health were in attendance to make connections with the community on how they can be supported.
Executive Director of NAMI Danielle Angileri wants to open up the conversation about mental health all year long instead of just focusing on May as Mental Health Awareness Month.
"It's important to talk about all year long because while we all don't have a mental illness, we all have mental health," said Angileri. "Putting the organizations that provide the services in front of people, it's important they know where to go to find the help that they need."
Two special guests were also in attendance after dealing with their own run in with mental health issues. Kevin Berthia who almost took his life in 2005 on the Golden Gate Bridge was saved after first responder Kevin Briggs intervened to save his life. Now they travel across the country advocating for mental health education.
"We need to do something not everybody wants to go see a therapist. but they'll talk to their neighbors, their family, maybe somebody at their school or one of their teachers," said Briggs. "We can break this barrier and get folks talking I think it's gonna make a world of difference."
Kevin Berthia wants to shine a light on what he went through so others can get the help they need.
"I think that none of us can do it alone and we have to get to a point where we realize that together we can do it, we could do anything," said Berthia. "Being able to have people shine a light on mental health it helps people in that dark place and understanding that they're not alone."
For those joining through a mental health crisis visit NAMI's website to find all the organizations that can help.