Hundreds in the Stateline celebrate WWII veteran's 101st birthday

POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WREX) — There's a birthday in the Stateline, and it's a grand one for a WWII veteran.
"Seeing the community come out like this especially with everything going on in the world right now, it's very touching," said Shelley Peterson.
Hundreds lined up their cars to give Walter Petroske some love on his 101st birthday.
"Something like this really lifts the spirits in terms of showing veterans that we honor them and that we care about them," said Colleen Kennedy, granddaughter of Petroske.
And for many, the significance of serving for the stars and stripes never goes unnoticed.
"They deserve it," said Peterson. "If it wasn't for them, you wouldn't have the freedoms you have right now."
To the public, Petroske is a hero for his time in the army, but to his friends, he means even more.
"He melts my heart," said Peterson. "He is one of the happiest, healthiest people I think I know."
Happiness that is contagious to his community and a happy celebration for another year of life.
"I think this is a pretty good celebration here," said Petroske. "I appreciate everything it took with what all these people have done."
Humble and grateful for the birthday love, Petroske says the secret to a long life is this...
"Keep moving. So you can get up there."
Moving ahead into year number two of the second century of life.
Some of the gifts Petroske received from the public were cards, brandy, and chocolate. Brandy and chocolate are two of his favorite things.