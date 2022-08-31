Hundreds become first-generation U.S Citizens.

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Hundreds officially gain United States Citizenship at the Coronado Theater.
Hundreds of families gathered at the Coronado theater, to celebrate their hard work and journey toward becoming a U.S citizen at this year's Special Naturalization ceremony.
Many of those in attendance like Nedal Alhammwi and Diva Solnegi are now first time U.S Citizens.
"I'm so glad I'm going to do my best for this country because this country gave me more than my country gave to me”, said Alhammwi
He says that he is proud to inspire his family to follow in his footsteps.
"As they saw us like we passed the test and they are so excited to pass the test also especially for my parents my mom passed the test and my dad he's studying hard to pass it also and become a U.S Citizen”, said Alhammwi
Solnegi, says moving to the United States has opened doors and experiences unavailable in her home country.
"I'm from India so life here has given me a lot of opportunity's I started from scratch and now I work at one of the biggest tech companies in the world and it's been a dream”, said Solnegi
She continues to say,
"Are you fully prepared? Do you have enough paperwork? It's a lot of anxiety around this whole process but I think when you are true to your relationship or to why you are in this country, I think the process makes it much easier".
Judge Margert Schneider led the ceremony saying these new citizens are a vital part of the United States progression.
"I think it's important that their culture becomes part of our identity as a country like the lady from CIS said remember your recipes because we all become better as a country", said Judge Schnider.
Today’s ceremony was the largest in the district and over 63 countries were represented.