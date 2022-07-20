Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin holds dog, maze event in August

JANESVILLE -- On Sunday, August 21 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m., The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin will hold the event, "Dog Daze at the Maze" at Skelly's Farm Market.
The event will offer a scavenger hunt and race for registered teams at Skelly's Impossible Maze, as well as roasted corn and a duck pluck.
Participants will both be navigating one of the toughest mazes in the county and doing it with their map sealed in an envelope.
Points will be awarded to teams that do not open their envelope.
Teams can register now through the day of the event.
Registration includes entrance fee to Skelly's Impossible Maze Race along with admittance of up to one dog per person, a free maze pass redeemable Labor Day through Halloween, two pieces of roasted corn per person, professional team photos, and door prize tickets.
Prizes will be awarded to teams that collected the most points in the scavenger hunt and complete the maze in the fastest time.
Cost for registration is $25 a person for teams of three or less.
The price drops to $20 a person for teams of 4 to 6 people.
The registration price increases $5 a day per person after August 15.
Attendees not participating in the maze race can still buy roasted corn, summer produce, doughnuts, and photos.
The gift shop and playground will still be open to the public.
Team registration is available online or at the Humane Society office located at 4700 South County Trunk G, Janesville.
Now through the day of the event, numbered ducks are available to buy with the chance of winning a minimum of $250.
The cash prize has the potential to increase depending on how many ducks are sold.
Ducks are $5 each or $10 for 3 and can be purchased at the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, their upcoming events, or by emailing Fundraising Coordinator Ann Peterson at apeterson@petsgohome.org.