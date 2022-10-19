1,000 apartments could come to the Barber Colman site

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For decades, Barber Colman has sat as a blighted property off Main Street.
It wasn't for lack of trying however, as several major development plans fell through at the 11th hour, most notably with Rock Valley's commitment to build its advanced technology center on the property.
Now, city leaders believe they're closer than ever before on a new deal, and it's one that boasts a 400-million-dollar price tag.
According to a presentation given to Rockford's zoning committee last night, and the city's community and economic development direct Karl Franzen, the plan would build 1,000 new apartments, and use the entire space on the Barber Colman property, not just the iconic building.
In addition to the major housing boost, Franzen said there would be commercial space for things like a coffee shop and gym. Franzen also mentioned the potential for an event space.
He says the housing boost is needed for the city, and also adds an incentive for businesses to come to Rockford.
"Those additional 1,00 units, number one, the City of Rockford needs it," Franzen said. "We need units because people are wanting to live in Rockford which adds to it, but it also adds to the units in southwest Rockford and adds to our ability to attract additional commercial tenants."
The plan still needs to clear several hurdles. That would include zoning approval along with purchase and development agreements.
Franzen says if all goes well, we could see a groundbreaking by spring, with the first tenants moving in by 2025. The full project will take more time though according to Franzen, with an 8-10 year timetable.