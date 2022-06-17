How you can celebrate Juneteenth in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Many local businesses are helping to celebrate the Juneteenth holiday this weekend.
Juneteenth was designated as a federal holiday last year, first observed on June 19, 2021.
This year, local black-owned businesses are taking the time to recognize and celebrate the importance of the holiday.
Tim Nabors, co-owner of Ponds Funeral Home, says Juneteenth is a time for all people to come together.
"Celebrating Juneteenth is another way to get closer to healing," Nabors says. "And get closer to everybody recognizing that everybody in this country, belongs to this country."
Sandra Pearson, owner of Wammy's Kitchen on S. Alpine Rd., says the holiday is important for everyone.
"It lets me know that being free, if way back that had never happened, I would not be here today," Pearson says. "I wouldn't be able to have my own business. I wouldn't be able to drive my own car or be have to go to the grocery store or shopping mall. None of that would have happened."
Wammy's Kitchen will be hosting a Juneteenth celebration on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Also this weekend, Sinnissippi Park will be hosting a weekend-long celebration of Juneteenth, beginning with a community cookout and live music beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday. At 6 p.m., a Miss Juneteenth Princess and Queen competition will take place with a dance party afterwards.
On Juneteenth, a community church service will be held at 11 a.m., followed by an all Black graduation ceremony at 1 p.m.
Live music will continue throughout Sunday afternoon, followed by a Juneteenth community awards ceremony at 4:15 p.m. and a "Sunday's Best" competition, including a $2,000 giveaway, at 5 p.m.
Juneteenth will be officially observed on Monday, June 20th.