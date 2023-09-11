How Winnebago County remembers the lives lost on 9/11

ROCKFORD — Multiple people remember exactly where they were on September 11, 2001 when the World Trade Center was hit, along with the Pentagon in Washington D.C. leaving nearly 3,000 people dead, and thousands injured. Here at home in the Stateline, and across the nation, we remember the lives lost that day 22 years ago. Winnebago County has a 9/11 memorial with two steel beams, artifacts from the World Trade Center donated to Winnebago County from the New York Port Authority.

At the Winnebago County 9/11 Emergency Responders memorial, three statues stand tall, representing firemen, EMS workers, and policemen, in honor of the 411 fire responders who lost their lives day, plus the thousands of civilians. Both beams, donated to Winnebago County in 2011, lay before the statues, crossed - weighing over 1,000 pounds per beam, and almost 8 feet in length. On that day, these beams were a part of the steel that stood long enough to allow for over 10,000 people to be rescued.

The memorial also has plaques lined on concrete, with names of first responders who have lost their lives fighting at the front lines in Winnebago County. The words " Always Remember, Never Forget" are engraved on the memorial.

To make a visit at the memorial, its location is at the corner of West State Street and Kilburn Avenue, near the Winnebago County Justice center. For more information on the memorial or how you can make a donation, you may visit the website of the memorial.