How to remain cool during 'Extreme Heat Safety Month'

SPRINGFIELD -- With July being "Extreme Heat Safety Month," the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) is sharing tips on how to remain cool in hot weather.
“We’ve already had 100 °+ temperatures for several days in June, and it’s clear that extreme heat is dangerous,” said IEMA Deputy Director Scott Swinford.
“Take precautions and reduce your risk to avoid heat exhaustion by staying cool and well hydrated.”
High temperatures paired with significant humidity can lead to increased risk of heat cramps, heat illness, heat stroke, and heat exhaustion.
Some tips:
- Take breaks in shady areas
- Drink plenty of water
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activities
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing that covers the skin to prevent sunburn. Some clothes even have SPF in them already
- Don't leave children or pets in a vehicle
- Keep curtains and shades closed at home
- Take cool showers or baths
- Avoid using the oven
- If you do not have air conditioning in your home, visit a cooling center, store, movie theater, or mall
- Check on family members, seniors and neighbors
To learn more about extreme heat and weather preparation, visit IEMA's website.