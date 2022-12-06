How to prevent freezing pipes this winter

BELOIT, Wis. — With winter temperatures right around the corner, the City of Beloit Water Resources offers maintenance tips to protect your pipes.
Check water temperatures.
Normal groundwater temperatures are usually in the upper 40s and lower 50s. To check the water temperature in your home, use a simple digital thermometer in a cup of tap water.
Prevent the freezing of service lateral by keeping your water moving.
During a prolonged, severe cold snap, homeowners may want to let their water run continuously if the neighborhood is susceptible to freezing like a dead-end street or cul-de-sac. A pencil-wide stream is usually sufficient.
Check heating components.
Maintain your furnace to make sure it's in proper working order. Also check on heat tapes and space heaters used with control elements. For less expensive items, you may consider purchasing back-ups in the case of failure.
Be careful when thawing frozen pipes.
For exposed pipes within buildings, you can use a simple hair dryer. For metal pipes that are underground, it is recommended that a professional be called. Newer methods of pipe thawing use re-circling hot water or steam. These methods are much safer than an electrical current and are effective on plastic, PVC, and non-metallic pipes.
Check empty and vacant buildings.
Check vacant properties and ask neighbors or relatives to check homes if you're on vacation. A large amount of frost or condensation on windows may indicate that a heating system has ailed and water may be running due to frozen or broken pipes.
Check for cold air drafts.
Cold air blowing on a pipe can cause it to freeze even if the house or basement is warm. Cold air drafts could be caused by a window or a small gap in your wall. Run a hand along pipes to see if there are any cold drafts. If any are found, repair immediately.
Other quick tips:
- If you will be away from your house for any length of time, have a friend or neighbor run water for you.
- Check that drains and other plumbing equipment are working well.
- Disconnect garden hoses and shut off the water flowing to outside spigots.