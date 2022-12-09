How to prevent fires while 'decking the halls'

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), more than two of every five home decoration fires happen due to the decoration's proximity to a heat source.
More than one-third of home decoration fires begin with candles.
Candle fires peak in December, followed closely by January.
The top three days for home candle fires are Christmas Day, New Year's Day, and New Year's Eve.
Before you head to bed or out for the evening, extinguish all lit candles.
The NFPA also reports U.S. fire departments responded to an average of 160 house fires that started with Christmas trees per year between 2016 and 2020.
An approximate average of 790 home structure fires per year that began with decorations, excluding Christmas trees.
“Decorations add joy and extra flair to our homes during the holiday season, but they can also increase our risk for an accidental fire,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson.
“Following a few simple fire safety tips can help to reduce that risk and allow you and your family to enjoy the holiday season.”
The Office of Illinois State Fire Marshall will once again be hosting the "Keep the Wreath Red" campaign at Springfield and Chicago offices, Quinn Fire Academy in Chicago, and the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign.
The campaign reminds the public about the importance of fire safety during the holiday season (December 1 through January 2.)
Unfortunately, 16 people died last year in fire-related accidents during the holiday season in Illinois.
Keep the Wreath Red Campaign began in 1954 in Naperville.
White light bulbs will replace the red bulbs when a fire-related death is reported in Illinois.
The white bulbs aren't just bulbs, they represent a human life. Unfortunately, as of December 9, there has already been a fire-related death in the state.
Here's some quick safety tips on how to stay fire-safe when decking the halls this holiday season:
- Make sure decorations are either flame retardant or resistant.
- Keep lit candles at least a foot away from decorations or anything that has the ability to catch fire.
- Keep both children and pets away from lit candles.
- Check the rating on your lights. Are they for indoor, outdoor, or both uses?
- Replace light strands that have worn or broken cords.
- Read the recommendation for number of light strings you can connect together.
- Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.
- Check water levels daily on real Christmas trees. Trees often drink two gallons of water the first day its placed in a stand.
- Keep real Christmas trees away from a heat source. It can dry out the tree quickly.
- Before using your oven for the next holiday meal, clean it! In case of oven fire, turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it is cool.
- Also clean cook tops of leftover grease.
- Let house guests know where exits are in your home and where a meeting spot will be in case of fire.