How to practice water safety with tips from Illinois State Fire Marshal

SPRINGFIELD -- With pools being a popular summer destination, the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal wants to remind residents to follow all posted rules and pay attention to children around bodies of water.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of pools installed in backyards largely increased.
“It’s important to keep all gates closed and the area around pools secure when you are not using them to prevent an accident from occurring. If you or your neighbors have children, talk to them about safety in and around pool areas. Let them know the pool is off limits without an adult nearby,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson.
According to data from the American Red Cross, 69% of young children who are discovered drowned or submerged in swimming pools were not expected to be in or near the water.
For kids younger than the age of 5, 87% of drowning fatalities happen in home pools or hot tubs.
Every day, approximately two children under the age of 15 die from drowning.
Children ages one to four have the highest drowning rates.
The Centers for Disease Control report that fatal drowning is the second-leading cause of accidental injury death behind motor vehicle crashes for kids ages 1 to 14.
Pool chemicals can also be dangerous if mishandled, accounting for 4,500 emergency room visits in the U.S. every year.
The U.S. Swimming Foundation reports that swimming lessons reduce the likelihood of childhood drowning by 88%.
Some tips to keep children safer around water:
- Install a four-sided fence around all pools and spas with a gate that closes and latches on its own
- Keep the pool clear of floats, balls, and toys after leaving
- Always have children swim with an adult or buddy
- Designate an adult "Water Watcher" to supervise children when around water. This person needs to pay attention and not be distracted by a book or mobile device.
- Never leave a child unattended
- Teach your child how to swim
- Take a class to learn how to perform CPR on both children and adults.
- Instruct children to stay away from pool drains, pipes, and other openings. This helps to prevent entrapment.
- Ensure your pool or spa has drain covers that comply with federal safety standards. A pool service provider can help.
- Make sure the wiring for a new pool or hot tub is done by an electrician experienced in the safety equipment needed in water installations.
- When you're done with an inflatable pool for the day, empty or flip it over